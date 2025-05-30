BRIEFING: California to see rising fuel imports as in-state refineries close
Published 21:44 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 21:44 on May 30, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
Fuel imports in the Golden State must rise to meet demand in the wake of two refinery closures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a steep increase in marine shipping emissions, California regulators said at a state assembly hearing on Wednesday.
Fuel imports in the Golden State must rise to meet demand in the wake of two refinery closures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a steep increase in marine shipping emissions, California regulators said at a state assembly hearing on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.