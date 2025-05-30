BRIEFING: California to see rising fuel imports as in-state refineries close

May 30, 2025

Fuel imports in the Golden State must rise to meet demand in the wake of two refinery closures, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a steep increase in marine shipping emissions, California regulators said at a state assembly hearing on Wednesday.