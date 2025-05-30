Non-profit to test run cookstove credit integrity tool

Published 22:03 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 22:03 on May 30, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

A climate non-profit focused on decarbonizing cookstoves is partnering with eight project developers to test-run a tool designed to ensure integrity in cookstove credits.