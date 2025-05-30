Liberia “open for business”, to pass climate change law by year-end, says official

Published 16:45 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 16:45 on May 30, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Liberia plans to pass its climate change law by the end of this year, which will have provisions for the country’s carbon market, an official told a conference Friday.