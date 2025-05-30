Africa > Liberia “open for business”, to pass climate change law by year-end, says official

Liberia “open for business”, to pass climate change law by year-end, says official

Published 16:45 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:45 on May 30, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Liberia plans to pass its climate change law by the end of this year, which will have provisions for the country’s carbon market, an official told a conference Friday.
Liberia plans to pass its climate change law by the end of this year, which will have provisions for the country’s carbon market, an official told a conference Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.