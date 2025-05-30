UN-backed initiative invests $15 mln to combat deforestation in Congo Basin

Published 16:17 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 16:17 on May 30, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Two UN bodies and an Africa-focused trust fund announced Thursday the launch of a $15 million investment initiative aimed at tackling deforestation in the Congo Basin.