Africa > UN-backed initiative invests $15 mln to combat deforestation in Congo Basin

UN-backed initiative invests $15 mln to combat deforestation in Congo Basin

Published 16:17 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:17 on May 30, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Two UN bodies and an Africa-focused trust fund announced Thursday the launch of a $15 million investment initiative aimed at tackling deforestation in the Congo Basin.
Two UN bodies and an Africa-focused trust fund announced Thursday the launch of a $15 million investment initiative aimed at tackling deforestation in the Congo Basin.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.