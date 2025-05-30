Exploration of oil in the mouth of Amazon River would raise CO2e emissions in 4.7 bln tonnes -analysis

Published 17:54 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 17:54 on May 30, 2025 / Ilana Cardial / Americas, South & Central

Oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River in the northern part of Brazil would increase CO2e emissions by a total of 4.7 billion tonnes, according to a new analysis published this Friday.