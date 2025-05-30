Boeing invests C$17.5 mln in two Canadian SAF projects

Published 16:25 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 16:25 on May 30, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, US

Boeing announced a multimillion-dollar investment aimed at supporting clean energy development and economic growth in Canada on Wednesday, specifically targeting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies.