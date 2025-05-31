CFTC: Investors cautiously reduce exposure in V25 CCA, RGGI, LCFS as futures prices weaken

Published 01:29 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 01:29 on May 31, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Investors pared down net length in V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) to November levels in wake of tempered expectations for the Q2 auction, while closing out their RGGI Allowance (RGA) and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) long holdings in the face of regulatory uncertainty, according to US Commodity Trading Futures Commission’s (CFTC) data published Friday.