Americas > Report flags risks for nature, communities due to large-scale land concentration

Report flags risks for nature, communities due to large-scale land concentration

Published 00:01 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:01 on May 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

The accumulation of vast amounts of land by a small group of corporate global landowners could fuel inequality and nature loss, with the biodiversity credit market seen as posing additional risks in the near future, a report released on Tuesday has said.
The accumulation of vast amounts of land by a small group of corporate global landowners could fuel inequality and nature loss, with the biodiversity credit market seen as posing additional risks in the near future, a report released on Tuesday has said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.