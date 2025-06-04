INTERVIEW: Industrial group sees rising demand to decarbonise gas plants with CCS
Published 13:28 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 13:28 on June 4, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary
Demand is growing to decarbonise new gas plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS), particularly to serve the spiralling electricity demand of AI-led data centres, said an industrial group executive, who emphasised the importance of thermal power to maintain system flexibility.
Demand is growing to decarbonise new gas plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS), particularly to serve the spiralling electricity demand of AI-led data centres, said an industrial group executive, who emphasised the importance of thermal power to maintain system flexibility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.