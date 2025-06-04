Americas > INTERVIEW: Industrial group sees rising demand to decarbonise gas plants with CCS

INTERVIEW: Industrial group sees rising demand to decarbonise gas plants with CCS

Published 13:28 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:28 on June 4, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, US, Voluntary

Demand is growing to decarbonise new gas plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS), particularly to serve the spiralling electricity demand of AI-led data centres, said an industrial group executive, who emphasised the importance of thermal power to maintain system flexibility.
Demand is growing to decarbonise new gas plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS), particularly to serve the spiralling electricity demand of AI-led data centres, said an industrial group executive, who emphasised the importance of thermal power to maintain system flexibility.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.