Verra seeks projects to trial open-source platform, as digital push continues

Published 14:53 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 14:53 on May 30, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra is looking for more carbon projects to pilot the open-source digital platform it recently launched at a mangrove project in Senegal, as part of the standard body’s effort to shift from analog to digital, according to a company executive.