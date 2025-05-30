Africa > Verra seeks projects to trial open-source platform, as digital push continues

Verra seeks projects to trial open-source platform, as digital push continues

Published 14:53 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:53 on May 30, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra is looking for more carbon projects to pilot the open-source digital platform it recently launched at a mangrove project in Senegal, as part of the standard body’s effort to shift from analog to digital, according to a company executive. 
Verra is looking for more carbon projects to pilot the open-source digital platform it recently launched at a mangrove project in Senegal, as part of the standard body’s effort to shift from analog to digital, according to a company executive. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.