EMEA > Holcim begins construction of carbon capture cement plant in Greece

Holcim begins construction of carbon capture cement plant in Greece

Published 13:56 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:56 on May 30, 2025  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

European cement maker Holcim announced Friday it has broken ground on a facility in Greece that will integrate carbon capture technologies to produce 2 million tonnes of "near-zero" cement annually from 2029.
European cement maker Holcim announced Friday it has broken ground on a facility in Greece that will integrate carbon capture technologies to produce 2 million tonnes of "near-zero" cement annually from 2029.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.