Holcim begins construction of carbon capture cement plant in Greece

Published 13:56 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 13:56 on May 30, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary

European cement maker Holcim announced Friday it has broken ground on a facility in Greece that will integrate carbon capture technologies to produce 2 million tonnes of "near-zero" cement annually from 2029.