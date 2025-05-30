Indonesia can increase steel production by 500% and still hit net zero, industry says
Published 12:44 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:44 on May 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Indonesia’s steel demand and capacity are expected to rise in coming years, but it plans to make the product in an emissions-free way to meet its net zero target, the chief of the nation’s steel association told a Singapore conference this week.
Indonesia’s steel demand and capacity are expected to rise in coming years, but it plans to make the product in an emissions-free way to meet its net zero target, the chief of the nation’s steel association told a Singapore conference this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.