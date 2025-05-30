Indonesia can increase steel production by 500% and still hit net zero, industry says

Published 12:44 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:44 on May 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Indonesia’s steel demand and capacity are expected to rise in coming years, but it plans to make the product in an emissions-free way to meet its net zero target, the chief of the nation’s steel association told a Singapore conference this week.