Japanese steel giant plans $6 bln decarbonisation spend

Published 09:34 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 09:42 on May 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan

With government support, one of Japan’s leading steelmakers will transition three of its blast furnaces to a cleaner electric arc furnace (EAF) to reduce emissions in line with its carbon neutrality goals.