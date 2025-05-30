Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:25 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:25 on May 30, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were broadly unchanged on the week at midday on Friday after seven successive weekly increases, as the market extended its rangebound trading between €70-€74 for a fourth week, with traders complaining at the lack of volatility as many European participants took an additional day off after Thursday's Ascension Day public holiday.