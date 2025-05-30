Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:25 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 12:25 on May 30, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were broadly unchanged on the week at midday on Friday after seven successive weekly increases, as the market extended its rangebound trading between €70-€74 for a fourth week, with traders complaining at the lack of volatility as many European participants took an additional day off after Thursday's Ascension Day public holiday.
European carbon prices were broadly unchanged on the week at midday on Friday after seven successive weekly increases, as the market extended its rangebound trading between €70-€74 for a fourth week, with traders complaining at the lack of volatility as many European participants took an additional day off after Thursday's Ascension Day public holiday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.