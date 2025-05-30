There may be more carbon in green hydrogen than thought, Australian researchers say

Published 08:49 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 08:49 on May 30, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Researchers from Melbourne’s Monash University have looked at the interplay between the production of ‘green’ hydrogen and the large Australian electrical grid that will power this in terms of both Australia’s Guarantee of Origin (GO) scheme, and other green hydrogen certifications potential offtakers will look at.