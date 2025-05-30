Steel, industry groups keep Korean ETS in a stranglehold, analysis finds

Published 07:30 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 07:30 on May 30, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, South Korea

Industry lobbying efforts have deliberately sought to weaken South Korean’s emissions trading scheme by demanding overly generous free allocation volumes to high emitting sectors, among other issues, according to analysis.