AI, cloud boom increases Microsoft emissions 23% since 2020 despite decarbonisation drive

Published 02:15 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 02:15 on May 30, 2025 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Tech behemoth Microsoft on Thursday reported that its total greenhouse gas emissions have risen by more than 23% from 2020 levels, driven by the rapid expansion of its AI and cloud infrastructure, even as the company significantly increased investments in carbon removals and clean energy.