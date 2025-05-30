Americas > AI, cloud boom increases Microsoft emissions 23% since 2020 despite decarbonisation drive

AI, cloud boom increases Microsoft emissions 23% since 2020 despite decarbonisation drive

Published 02:15 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:15 on May 30, 2025  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Tech behemoth Microsoft on Thursday reported that its total greenhouse gas emissions have risen by more than 23% from 2020 levels, driven by the rapid expansion of its AI and cloud infrastructure, even as the company significantly increased investments in carbon removals and clean energy.
Tech behemoth Microsoft on Thursday reported that its total greenhouse gas emissions have risen by more than 23% from 2020 levels, driven by the rapid expansion of its AI and cloud infrastructure, even as the company significantly increased investments in carbon removals and clean energy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.