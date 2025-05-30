California class action suit targets RJ Reynolds for using dubious offsets to market Vuse vapes as carbon neutral
Published 01:31 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 01:31 on May 30, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
RJ Reynolds Vapor Company and its parent British American Tobacco (BAT) are facing a proposed class action lawsuit in California alleging they misled consumers by falsely claiming that their Vuse vape products are carbon neutral by using offsets tied to questionable forestry projects.
