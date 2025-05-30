Brazilian bank offers $1.4 bln in loans for environmental recovery, low-carbon agriculture
Published 01:16 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 01:16 on May 30, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A regional Brazilian development bank announced this week it will offer R$7.8 billion ($1.4 bln) in sustainable credit to projects in areas including environmental recovery, low-carbon agriculture, and green hydrogen, among others.
