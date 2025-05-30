Youth coalition sue Trump administration over “unleashing” fossil fuels in constitutional climate case
Published 00:37 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:37 on May 30, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, US
A group of 22 youth from across the US filed a constitutional lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that a number of recent executive orders (EOs) issued by President Donald Trump violate their fundamental rights by expanding fossil fuel development while suppressing climate science.
A group of 22 youth from across the US filed a constitutional lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that a number of recent executive orders (EOs) issued by President Donald Trump violate their fundamental rights by expanding fossil fuel development while suppressing climate science.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.