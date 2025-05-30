Youth coalition sue Trump administration over “unleashing” fossil fuels in constitutional climate case

Published 00:37 on May 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:37 on May 30, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, US

A group of 22 youth from across the US filed a constitutional lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that a number of recent executive orders (EOs) issued by President Donald Trump violate their fundamental rights by expanding fossil fuel development while suppressing climate science.