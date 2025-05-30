Americas > US central bank dismantles internal climate-focused groups -media

US central bank dismantles internal climate-focused groups -media

Published 01:29 on May 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:29 on May 30, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US Federal Reserve disbanded several committees tasked with assessing financial risks and vulnerabilities related to climate change, media reported Wednesday, reflecting a broader rollback in the financial sector.
The US Federal Reserve disbanded several committees tasked with assessing financial risks and vulnerabilities related to climate change, media reported Wednesday, reflecting a broader rollback in the financial sector.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.