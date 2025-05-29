Malaysia’s Sarawak state aims for net zero by 2050, working on “carbon plan”

The Malaysian state of Sarawak launched its Sustainability Blueprint 2030 on Thursday, outlining a green economy agenda centred on decarbonisation and carbon market development, while working on a dedicated carbon plan.