Malaysia’s Sarawak state aims for net zero by 2050, working on “carbon plan”
Published 09:47 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 09:47 on May 29, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Malaysian state of Sarawak launched its Sustainability Blueprint 2030 on Thursday, outlining a green economy agenda centred on decarbonisation and carbon market development, while working on a dedicated carbon plan.
The Malaysian state of Sarawak launched its Sustainability Blueprint 2030 on Thursday, outlining a green economy agenda centred on decarbonisation and carbon market development, while working on a dedicated carbon plan.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.