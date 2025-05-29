UK asset manager raises £375 mln for forestry fund

Published 09:22 on May 29, 2025 / Last updated at 09:22 on May 29, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

London-based asset manager Gresham House has secured £375 million at the final close of its latest forestry fund, marking its largest fundraise to date for a single vehicle.