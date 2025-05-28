Americas > ICE’s North America carbon head joins US broker-dealer to help build energy business

ICE’s North America carbon head joins US broker-dealer to help build energy business

Published 23:56 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:56 on May 28, 2025  / /  Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US

ICE’s North American head of environmental products has left the exchange operator to join a US-headquartered broker-dealer to help them build their carbon and energy trading business.
