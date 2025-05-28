EU’s Market Stability Reserve to withdraw another 275.5 mln allowances from ETS starting Sep. 2025

Published 18:12 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 18:14 on May 28, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS

A further 275.5 million carbon allowances will be withdrawn from the EU ETS over the 12 months starting this September and inserted into the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), the European Commission announced late Wednesday in its annual 'TNAC' update.