California’s latest offset issuance thins to 112k, no new DEBs

Published 23:29 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 23:29 on May 28, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski, Hailey Clarke and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Offset issuance in California thinned over the latest two-week stretch, state data published Wednesday showed, with no new units offering direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs).