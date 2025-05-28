Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:07 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 13:07 on May 28, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Finlay Johnston / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Benchmark European carbon prices rose over 1% on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to funds marginally extending their collective net long position, with strength also fed in from a supportive auction result, while UKAs eased lower as investors cut their previous-record bullish positioning.
Benchmark European carbon prices rose over 1% on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to funds marginally extending their collective net long position, with strength also fed in from a supportive auction result, while UKAs eased lower as investors cut their previous-record bullish positioning.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.