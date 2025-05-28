Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:07 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 13:07 on May 28, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Finlay Johnston / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Benchmark European carbon prices rose over 1% on Wednesday morning as the market reacted to funds marginally extending their collective net long position, with strength also fed in from a supportive auction result, while UKAs eased lower as investors cut their previous-record bullish positioning.