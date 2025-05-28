Asia Pacific > Japan legislates mandatory ETS from 2026

Japan legislates mandatory ETS from 2026

Published 10:24 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:24 on May 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted an amendment to the country's green transformation law, making it mandatory for companies with annual CO2 emissions of 100,000 tonnes or more to participate in the national emissions trading system from FY2026.
Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted an amendment to the country's green transformation law, making it mandatory for companies with annual CO2 emissions of 100,000 tonnes or more to participate in the national emissions trading system from FY2026.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.