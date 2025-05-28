Japan legislates mandatory ETS from 2026
Published 10:24 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 10:24 on May 28, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan
Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted an amendment to the country's green transformation law, making it mandatory for companies with annual CO2 emissions of 100,000 tonnes or more to participate in the national emissions trading system from FY2026.
