Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Greening the steel industry will take time, but near-term emissions cuts can’t be ignored, conference hears.

BRIEFING: Greening the steel industry will take time, but near-term emissions cuts can’t be ignored, conference hears.

Published 09:24 on May 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:24 on May 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Other APAC

Green steel is likely a long way off from being a commercially viable product, but producers could take a range of steps now to begin cutting emissions that would barely affect their bottom line, a conference in Singapore heard this week. 
Green steel is likely a long way off from being a commercially viable product, but producers could take a range of steps now to begin cutting emissions that would barely affect their bottom line, a conference in Singapore heard this week. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.