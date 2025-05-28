BRIEFING: Greening the steel industry will take time, but near-term emissions cuts can’t be ignored, conference hears.
Published 09:24 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 09:24 on May 28, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Other APAC
Green steel is likely a long way off from being a commercially viable product, but producers could take a range of steps now to begin cutting emissions that would barely affect their bottom line, a conference in Singapore heard this week.
Green steel is likely a long way off from being a commercially viable product, but producers could take a range of steps now to begin cutting emissions that would barely affect their bottom line, a conference in Singapore heard this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.