BRIEFING: Greening the steel industry will take time, but near-term emissions cuts can’t be ignored, conference hears.

Published 09:24 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 09:24 on May 28, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Other APAC

Green steel is likely a long way off from being a commercially viable product, but producers could take a range of steps now to begin cutting emissions that would barely affect their bottom line, a conference in Singapore heard this week.