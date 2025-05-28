EU countries on track to cut emissions 54% collectively by 2030, Brussels says

Published 07:19 on May 28, 2025 / Last updated at 07:29 on May 28, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi and Frédéric Simon / EMEA

EU member states are on track to meet their 55% greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal for 2030, after improving their climate plans following recommendations from Brussels, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.