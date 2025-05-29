Americas > FEATURE: Glacier survey aims to uncover climate impacts of airborne microplastics  

FEATURE: Glacier survey aims to uncover climate impacts of airborne microplastics  

Published 11:00 on May 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on May 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Canada, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A pioneering study of airborne microplastics from analysing glacier snow aims to understand more about their climate-related impacts, with potential implications for regulating the plastics industry.
A pioneering study of airborne microplastics from analysing glacier snow aims to understand more about their climate-related impacts, with potential implications for regulating the plastics industry.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.