California advisory body suggests tweaks to ETS extension, spending proposal
Published 22:57 on May 25, 2025 / Last updated at 22:57 on May 25, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
The California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) this month outlined recommendations surrounding the governor’s proposal for cap-and-trade extension and the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) expenditure plan to better align the scheme with legislative priorities.
The California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) this month outlined recommendations surrounding the governor’s proposal for cap-and-trade extension and the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) expenditure plan to better align the scheme with legislative priorities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.