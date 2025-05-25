Canadian cleantech firm to invest $40 mln in Egypt carbon capture plant

Published 12:40 on May 25, 2025 / Last updated at 12:40 on May 25, 2025 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

A Canadian cleantech firm plans to invest $40 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Egypt focused on flare gas recovery, carbon capture, and reinjection technologies, officials said following high-level talks in Cairo.