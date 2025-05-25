Americas > Oversight body suspends Brazilian prosecutors’ demand to halt Para J-REDD deal

Published 10:53 on May 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:53 on May 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An oversight committee has suspended a demand by Brazilian prosecutors’ offices to annul a $180-million jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) deal announced by the state of Para last fall.
An oversight committee has suspended a demand by Brazilian prosecutors’ offices to annul a $180-million jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) deal announced by the state of Para last fall.


