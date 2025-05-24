UK firm launches carbon project financing RFP backed by major lenders

May 24, 2025

A UK-based climate fintech firm has launched a request for proposals to finance carbon credit projects with institutional debt, marking a fresh bid to unlock non-dilutive capital for developers seeking at least $1 million.