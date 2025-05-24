EU proposes F-gas registry exemption for small firms in latest push to ease compliance costs

Published 13:31 on May 24, 2025 / Last updated at 13:31 on May 24, 2025 / EMEA

The European Commission this week proposed changes to its fluorinated gas (F-gas) regulation that would exempt around 10,000 small firms from registering in the EU’s F-gas Portal from 2026, as part of wider efforts to cut regulatory red tape while preserving climate goals.