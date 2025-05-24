EMEA > EU proposes F-gas registry exemption for small firms in latest push to ease compliance costs

EU proposes F-gas registry exemption for small firms in latest push to ease compliance costs

Published 13:31 on May 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:31 on May 24, 2025  /  EMEA

The European Commission this week proposed changes to its fluorinated gas (F-gas) regulation that would exempt around 10,000 small firms from registering in the EU’s F-gas Portal from 2026, as part of wider efforts to cut regulatory red tape while preserving climate goals.
The European Commission this week proposed changes to its fluorinated gas (F-gas) regulation that would exempt around 10,000 small firms from registering in the EU’s F-gas Portal from 2026, as part of wider efforts to cut regulatory red tape while preserving climate goals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.