Brazil’s Petrobras broke CO2 injection record, continued REDD+ purchases in 2024

Published 01:37 on May 24, 2025 / Last updated at 01:37 on May 24, 2025 / Ilana Cardial / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras injected a record volume of CO2 and continued its purchases from a REDD+ project, according to its annual climate report published Friday.