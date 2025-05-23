US EPA is reviewing ‘mental leaps’ in science behind endangerment finding, Zeldin says

Published 21:49 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 21:49 on May 23, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

US EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin indicated this week that the agency is reviewing some “mental leaps” in the scientific findings that underpin a 2009 rule key to many US climate policies, known as the endangerment finding.