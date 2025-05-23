Americas > Canada must strengthen its leadership in methane reduction with binding targets, transparent data -report

Canada must strengthen its leadership in methane reduction with binding targets, transparent data -report

Published 21:39 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:39 on May 23, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada

Canada should strengthen its leadership on methane emission mitigation through firmer targets, enhanced transparency, and better data, according to a new report published on Thursday.
Canada should strengthen its leadership on methane emission mitigation through firmer targets, enhanced transparency, and better data, according to a new report published on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.