South Africa budget announcement confirms CO2 tax price rise, offset use expansion

Published 19:06 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 19:06 on May 23, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Voluntary

A South Africa budget announcement this week has confirmed a proposed price rise for the country's CO2 tax from next year as well as the expansion of carbon credit provisions, which will allow affected entities to use more offsets to meet their obligations.