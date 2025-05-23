Asia Pacific > Commodities trader ramps up financing for large blue carbon project

Commodities trader ramps up financing for large blue carbon project

Published 17:33 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:33 on May 23, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A commodities trader has raised its pre-financing support for a large mangroves carbon project, it announced Friday.
A commodities trader has raised its pre-financing support for a large mangroves carbon project, it announced Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.