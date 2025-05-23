EMEA > Landmark European court ruling that Scope 3 emissions must be factored into oil and gas production

Landmark European court ruling that Scope 3 emissions must be factored into oil and gas production

Published 17:22 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:22 on May 23, 2025  / /  EMEA

The GHG emissions from burning fossil fuels must be considered in the environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for their extraction, ruled a European court this week.
The GHG emissions from burning fossil fuels must be considered in the environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for their extraction, ruled a European court this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.