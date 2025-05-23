Landmark European court ruling that Scope 3 emissions must be factored into oil and gas production

Published 17:22 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 17:22 on May 23, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA

The GHG emissions from burning fossil fuels must be considered in the environmental impact assessments (EIAs) for their extraction, ruled a European court this week.