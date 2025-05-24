CFTC: Emitters boost CCA, RGGI net length while investors derisk across US carbon markets

Published 01:55 on May 24, 2025 / Last updated at 01:55 on May 24, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Iulia Gheorghiu and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Producers added California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and V25 RGGI Allowance (RGA) length ahead of Q2 auctions as investors reduced exposure to US compliance carbon markets, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.