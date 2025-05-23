US watchdog calls Trump administration’s $5 bln EV charger funding freeze illegal

Published 17:01 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 17:01 on May 23, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

A non-partisan watchdog released a report on Thursday calling Department of Transportation (DOT) actions to halt a $5 billion programme funding EV charging station deployment across US states a violation of federal law.