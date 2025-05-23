Three companies win auction for sustainable management of 453k hectares of Brazilian Amazon

Published 15:38 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:38 on May 23, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Three companies on Wednesday won an auction held by Brazil’s national development bank for the sustainable management of some 453,000 hectares of Amazonian forest.