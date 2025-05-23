Africa > Ghana, Singapore endorse proposed land-based carbon project under Article 6.2

Ghana, Singapore endorse proposed land-based carbon project under Article 6.2

Published 15:40 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:40 on May 23, 2025  / /  Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Ghana and Singapore have signalled early support for a proposed Article 6.2 soil carbon project in Ghana’s Upper West Region targeting 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, the project developer announced this week.
Ghana and Singapore have signalled early support for a proposed Article 6.2 soil carbon project in Ghana’s Upper West Region targeting 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, the project developer announced this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.