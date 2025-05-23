Ghana, Singapore endorse proposed land-based carbon project under Article 6.2
Published 15:40 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:40 on May 23, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Ghana and Singapore have signalled early support for a proposed Article 6.2 soil carbon project in Ghana’s Upper West Region targeting 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030, the project developer announced this week.
