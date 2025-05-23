ANALYSIS: UK emissions cap to feature in ETS linking talks with EU, as Brexit politics looms over progress

Published 15:57 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:57 on May 23, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

An initial agreement struck on Monday to link the EU and UK emissions trading schemes (ETS) includes a key commitment from Britain to ensure “dynamic alignment” with the bloc's carbon market legislation – a move that brings the Britain's emissions cap on the negotiating table, sources told Carbon Pulse.