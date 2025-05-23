ANALYSIS: UK emissions cap to feature in ETS linking talks with EU, as Brexit politics looms over progress
Published 15:57 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:57 on May 23, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
An initial agreement struck on Monday to link the EU and UK emissions trading schemes (ETS) includes a key commitment from Britain to ensure “dynamic alignment” with the bloc's carbon market legislation – a move that brings the Britain's emissions cap on the negotiating table, sources told Carbon Pulse.
An initial agreement struck on Monday to link the EU and UK emissions trading schemes (ETS) includes a key commitment from Britain to ensure “dynamic alignment” with the bloc's carbon market legislation – a move that brings the Britain's emissions cap on the negotiating table, sources told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.