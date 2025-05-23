Americas > Extreme climate events can transform mangroves from carbon sinks to sources -report

Extreme climate events can transform mangroves from carbon sinks to sources -report

Published 15:15 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:15 on May 23, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Short-term sea-level changes driven by climatic oscillations such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) can trigger widespread mangrove dieback and reverse their role as carbon sinks, a study released Friday has found.
Short-term sea-level changes driven by climatic oscillations such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) can trigger widespread mangrove dieback and reverse their role as carbon sinks, a study released Friday has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.