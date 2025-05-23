Extreme climate events can transform mangroves from carbon sinks to sources -report
Published 15:15 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:15 on May 23, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Short-term sea-level changes driven by climatic oscillations such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) can trigger widespread mangrove dieback and reverse their role as carbon sinks, a study released Friday has found.
Short-term sea-level changes driven by climatic oscillations such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) can trigger widespread mangrove dieback and reverse their role as carbon sinks, a study released Friday has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.