Extreme climate events can transform mangroves from carbon sinks to sources -report

Published 15:15 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 15:15 on May 23, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Short-term sea-level changes driven by climatic oscillations such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) can trigger widespread mangrove dieback and reverse their role as carbon sinks, a study released Friday has found.