EU 2040 climate target due in early June, official says

Published 14:44 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:44 on May 23, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is expected to put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target ahead of a meeting of EU27 environment ministers on June 17, EU sources said on Friday.