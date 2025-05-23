EMEA > EU 2040 climate target due in early June, official says

EU 2040 climate target due in early June, official says

Published 14:44 on May 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:44 on May 23, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is expected to put forward its legislative proposal for a 2040 climate target ahead of a meeting of EU27 environment ministers on June 17, EU sources said on Friday.
