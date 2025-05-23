UK court upholds government approval for Teesside gas power plant with CCS
Published 14:08 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:08 on May 23, 2025 / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge brought by an environmental campaigner against the British government’s decision to approve a major gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Teesside, ruling that ministers had acted lawfully in balancing the project’s emissions with national climate goals.
The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge brought by an environmental campaigner against the British government’s decision to approve a major gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Teesside, ruling that ministers had acted lawfully in balancing the project’s emissions with national climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.