UK court upholds government approval for Teesside gas power plant with CCS

Published 14:08 on May 23, 2025

The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge brought by an environmental campaigner against the British government’s decision to approve a major gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Teesside, ruling that ministers had acted lawfully in balancing the project’s emissions with national climate goals.
