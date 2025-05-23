UK court upholds government approval for Teesside gas power plant with CCS

Published 14:08 on May 23, 2025 / Last updated at 14:08 on May 23, 2025 / EMEA, UK ETS

The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge brought by an environmental campaigner against the British government’s decision to approve a major gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Teesside, ruling that ministers had acted lawfully in balancing the project’s emissions with national climate goals.